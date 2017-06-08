Feds Intervene In Housing Lawsuit Targeting L.A.

By City News Service

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it is intervening in a whistleblower lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles and the now-defunct L.A. Community Redevelopment Agency, setting the stage for possibly joining the action by the end of July.

The suit alleges that the city and CRA successfully applied for millions of dollars in federal housing funds to develop affordable housing but then failed to ensure that a host of conditions under which the funds were extended were met.

“Recipients of federal housing funds must honor their commitments to accommodate people with disabilities,” said acting Assistant Attorney General Chad A. Readler of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “Denying people with disabilities equal access to public housing deprives one of the most

disadvantaged groups in society of fair housing opportunities.”

The U.S. government has until July 31 to file its own complaint as a result of the intervention announced in a statement this morning.

Comments