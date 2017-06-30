Fireworks Spectacular and Concert Saturday at East Los Angeles Civic Center

By EGP Staff Report

Looking for a family-friendly outing this holiday weekend? You don’t have to go far thanks to the Los Angeles County Dept. of Parks and Recreation and Supervisor Hilda Solis.

The East Los Angeles Civic Center will be the center of a huge celebration bash on Saturday, July 1, from 4:40 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Great music, artists and a spectacular display of pirotecnics make for great family fun, and a 4th of July to remember.

There’s no charge to attend, admission is free and open to the public.

Event kicks off with an artfest, featuring works and booths from local artists. Enjoy live musical performances as you relax on the lawn or if the spirit moves you, get up and dance.

The festivities will close with a spectacular fireworks display that will light up the sky with bursts of color!

The East Los Angeles Civic Center is located at 5801 E. Third Street, L.A. 90022.

For more information, call (323) 260-2360 or visit http://parks.lacounty,org.

For more local 4th of July events, take a look at EGP’s “Family-friendly 4th of July Calendar of Events” at EGPNews.com/free/4th-of-July

Comments