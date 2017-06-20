Flex Alert: Heat Wave Prompts Call to Cut Energy

By City News Service

With a heat wave gripping the region, a Flex Alert urging residents to voluntarily conserve electricity to ease demand on the statewide power system was in effect today, and will be repeated Wednesday afternoon.

The Flex Alert issued by the California Independent System Operator, which manages the statewide power grid, took effect at 2 p.m. and will remain in force until 9 p.m. It will be in effect during the same hours Wednesday.

Cal-ISO officials urged residents to make an extra effort to conserve during late afternoon hours, when air conditioners tend to be used most. The agency predicted peak usage on Tuesday and Wednesday to exceed 47,000 megawatts, and noted that widespread air-condition use can put strain on the electrical system.

According to Cal-ISO’s website, electrical demand late Monday afternoon reached nearly 43,800 megawatts. Demand on Sunday peaked at just more than 39,000 megawatts. The highest demand ever recorded by the system was 50,270 megawatts, which occurred on July 24, 2006.

A Flex Alert is issued when the electrical grid is “under stress,” generally from increased power usage due to hot weather.

Cal-ISO officials urged residents to take steps such as:

— setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher;

— close drapes and use fans to cool rooms;

— turn off unnecessary lights and appliances; and

— delay using major appliances until early in the morning or late in the evening.

Comments