Free Family-Friendly 4th of July Weekend Events

By EGP Staff Report

Bell Gardens

3:30-5:30 pm–Celebration at Bell Gardens Veterans Park. Celebrate Independence Day with traditional games, music, crafts and snacks. Ages: 5-14. Free. Park is located at 6662 Loveland St. For info, call (562) 806-7650.

Boyle Heights

July 1—5pm-10th Annual Boyle Heights Concert & Firework Show at Hollenbeck Park. Free musical entertainment, moon bounce, rock climbing, community booths and firework show at sunset Not permitted: BBQ grills, alcohol, pets, canopies, umbrellas & glass bottles. Location: Hollenbeck Park 415 S. St. Louis St. 90033. For more info (323) 526-9332.

City of Commerce

July 1-4th—4-Day Annual Independence Day Carnival at Rosewood Park: July 1 (5-11pm); 2nd & 3rd (5-11pm); July 4th (12 Noon-11pm). Carnival rides & games (pre-sale tickets available), music, food vendors, & more. Discounted presale wristbands coupons for sale at Parks & Recs and Brenda Villa Aquatic Center through Friday, June 30..Spectacular fireworks show July 4 at 9pm. Rosewood Park is located at 5600 Harbor St. Commerce 90042. For more info, call (323) 887-4434.

Westlake/MacArthur Park

7-9pm–Concert & Firework Show Macarthur Park Levitt Pavilion. Performances by Los Guerreros de la Cumbia & The Chico Band. Bring family, picnic basket & get ready to dance & celebrate. Fireworks start at 9pm. Park is located at 2230 W. 6th Street, LA 90057. Presented by LA Cultural Affairs & Councilman Gil Cedillo. For more info, (213) 473-7001.

Eagle Rock

July 2—4pm-Concert in the Park & Fireworks Show at Eagle Rock Park sponsored by Council District 14 & Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce . Musical entertainment featuring ”The Spazmatics.” No BBQ grills, alcohol, pets, canopies or glass bottles allowed. Fireworks display begins at sunset. Park is located at 1100 Eagle Vista Dr. LA. For more information, call (323) 254-5295.

Downtown Los Angeles

July 4—2-9:30pm-Grand Park + Music Center 4th of July Block Party. Free event, will feature music, art, dancing, food, family, friends & incredible fireworks display launched from the civic center skyline. Bring food, snacks & juice/water in sealed containers. No alcohol, coolers, chairs allowed. Location: 8 city blocks from Temple Street to 2nd Street, and from Grand Avenue to Main Street. Avoid traffic & parking delays & take Metro – www.metro.net. Free Bike valet at 1st & Hill Streets. For more info, visit http://grandparkla.org/event/4th-of-july

Comments