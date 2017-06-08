Is President Trump Becoming a Scold?
By EGP Editorial
Are we the only ones who have noticed how President Trump always has an angry look on his face whenever an adoring crowd does not surround him?
Along with this stern look, the president has now made it his practice to scold our allies every time he meets with one of these world leaders.
He continues to scold the members of NATO for “not paying their fair share” even though the countries have started to increase the amounts they contribute to the alliance.
The president’s most recent scolding was directed at the mayor of London, who he accused of not telling Londoners they shouldn’t be worried in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in the country — a complete misrepresentation of the mayor’s remarks.
This propensity for scolding other world leaders does not serve this country well. It is isolating the U.S. from other world democracies, which are increasingly deciding to disregard Trump’s remarks as not important, and to perhaps stop sharing vital intelligence information with our intelligence community.
No person appreciates being scolded by a peer, even if it’s just a public Tweet.Print This Post
June 8, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
