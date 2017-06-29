L.A. Zoo Admission Goes Up Saturday

By City News Service

Admission to the Los Angeles Zoo will go up by $1 starting Saturday, under action taken today by the City Council.

The council formally approved the hike, which was outlined in the 2017-18 budget passed by the panel and signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti last month.

The new prices mean general admission will be $21 for adults, $16 for children ages 2 to 12, and $18 for seniors age 62 and older.

The general admission fees for groups of 15 or more will also be increased by $1 per person, from $17 to $18 for adults and from $14 to $15 for children.

The city has not raised the admission fee at the zoo since a $1 hike was instituted in 2015, but had raised it by $1 every year for eight straight years before then.

