Man Run Over by Tow Truck on 60 Freeway

By City News Service

MONTEBELLO – A Riverside County man was killed today when a truck that was towing his big rig ran over him as he was examining the underside of his vehicle at the side of a freeway in Montebello, authorities said.

The accident occurred about 1 a.m. on the side of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway, east of Findlay Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Stephen Lamb, 70, of Moreno Valley died at the scene, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

The driver of the 2014 Peterbuilt heavy-duty tow truck, with the big rig in tow, pulled over onto the right shoulder of the freeway “because of possible brake problems with the vehicle in tow,” according to a CHP statement.

The tow truck driver and Lamb both got out of the hauler and the other driver “attempted to fix the problem and returned to (the tow truck) to move it forward to make sure the problem was corrected,” the statement said.

“For unknown reasons, (Lamb) crawled under the rear axle of the vehicle in tow, without advising (the tow truck driver),” the statement said. “As a result, (Lamb) was struck by the rear wheels of the vehicle in tow and was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor, the CHP reported.

The westbound No. 5 lane and the Garfield Avenue onramp were blocked until about 6:20 a.m. while an investigation was conducted.

