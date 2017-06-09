Man Wounded in Officer-Involved Shooting

By City News Service

A young man was wounded this afternoon in an officer-involved shooting in Montecito Heights and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting that occurred about 3:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Turquoise Street, according LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately available, Lopez said.

Police told reporters at the scene that the man is 18 years old.

Lopez said officers in the area tried to make a pedestrian stop prior to the shooting.

It’s unclear why they wanted to stop the young man.

A handgun was located at the scene, Lopez said.

