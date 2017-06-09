Man Wounded in Officer-Involved Shooting
By City News Service
A young man was wounded this afternoon in an officer-involved shooting in Montecito Heights and a handgun was recovered at the scene.
No officers were injured in the shooting that occurred about 3:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Turquoise Street, according LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
The suspect was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately available, Lopez said.
Police told reporters at the scene that the man is 18 years old.
Lopez said officers in the area tried to make a pedestrian stop prior to the shooting.
It’s unclear why they wanted to stop the young man.
A handgun was located at the scene, Lopez said.Print This Post
June 9, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.