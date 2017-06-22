Maywood Shooting Victim Named

By City News Service

A 36-year-old man who was shot and killed in Maywood was identified Sunday by the coroner’s office.

The shooting happened at 4:47 p.m. June 14, in the 3700 block of East 56th Street, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Elias Jimenez was found inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his chest, according to Schrader and the coroner’s office.

Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Jimenez lived at the residence or if he was visiting. There was no suspect information available.

Anyone with information on this killing was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

