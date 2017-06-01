Montebello Remembers Military Sacrifice

By EGP Staff Report

Hundreds of people turned out Monday for Montebello’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the city’s Veterans Memorial Monument.

The event, which paid homage to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in service to their country, included the traditional ringing of the bell as each of the names of the fallen soldiers from Montebello was read. Gold Star Families were recognizes wit certificates of appreciation for their sacrifice, white doves were released and as is customary, a Honor Guard from American Legion Post 272 stood at attention as the sound of Taps filled the air.

Pictured front row: David Sanchez sitting next to his father, WWII Veteran William Sanchez who fought in the Corregidor, Philippines and is a survivor of the March of Bataan. Back row, left to right: Keynote speaker Vietnam Veteran Ruben Treviso, L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, Mayor Vivian Romero, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Molinari and Jaime Rodriguez of LULAC Greater LA County Council.

