Motorcyclist Killed on Freeway Identified

By City News Service

Authorities have identified a motorcyclist killed in a collision with a car on the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Bell Gardens.

Marco Garcia Jr., 26, of Glendale died at a hospital following the crash, which occurred about 11 p.m. Saturday near Slauson Avenue, according to the coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, a woman driving a 2017 Hyundai sedan suddenly changed from the No. 2 lane to the Slauson Avenue offramp in an attempt to exit the freeway and struck the motorcyclist.

The impact caused the rider to be thrown from his 2015 Harley-Davidson, the CHP reported.

The driver and her passenger were not injured. The motorist was not arrested. The investigation was continuing, and the CHP asked anyone who saw the crash to call (323) 980-4600

