Olympic Medalist Charged With Sending ‘Inappropriate’ Messages to Student

By City News Service

Olympic silver medalist Danny Harris— who was an assistant track coach at Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel — was charged Tuesday with six criminal counts for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to an underage female student.

The 51-year-old Pasadena man, who won a silver medal in the 1984 Olympics, was charged with two counts each of contact with a minor for a sexual offense, child abuse and child annoyance.

The charges stem from messages that were allegedly sent by Harris between April and May, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. One of the girl’s relatives reportedly discovered the messages and alerted authorities, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Harris was arrested last Friday afternoon by San Gabriel police. He has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

Harris had been an assistant track coach at Gabrielino High School until being relieved of his duties May 17, said San Gabriel police Lt. Riki Nakamura.

“The police department has been working closely with the San Gabriel Unified School District following a report of alleged inappropriate contacts between the walk-on athletic coach and a district student,” according to Nakamura.

If convicted as charged, Harris could face up to seven years in state prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

