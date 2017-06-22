Police Fatally Shoot Carjacking Suspect
By City News Service
Authorities on Wednesday identified a carjacking suspect who was shot to death at the end of a police chase in South Gate.
David Pacas, 36, died about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the scene of the shooting, near Santa Ana Street and California Avenue, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter. His hometown was not known.
Police said Pacas had been driving a Honda Pilot SUV that was carjacked earlier Tuesday in the South Los Angeles area.
Officers tried to pull it over, but Pacas kept going and crashed into a woman’s car and several parked vehicles, authorities said. The injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
After the crash, Pacas got out of the SUV and ran into an alley, with police in foot pursuit. A confrontation ensued, and police fatally shot him.
There were no reports of any officers being injured.
The shooting scene is on the border between South Gate and Hawaiian Gardens.
