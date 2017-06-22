Police Fatally Shoot Woman Involved in Domestic Dispute

By City News Service

A 28-year-old woman was shot to death by a Montebello police officer, after she drove a car toward the officer and her boyfriend, the Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

The officer-involved shooting occurred at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of Telegraph Road, Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

The couple was using the pool at a Quality Inn motel and had been drinking heavily during the day, investigators said. An argument escalated to the point where the woman went inside the motel lobby and told the front desk clerk that her boyfriend had taken her purse, said Deputy Kelvin Moody of the

Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Montebello police were notified and responded to the location, where the woman allegedly returned to her boyfriend and began assaulting him, Moody said.

”As the suspect drives away, she makes a U-turn, and drives toward the officer and the boyfriend with her car, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred,” he said.

The woman was struck several times in the upper body. Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Moody said.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 6 p.m. Saturday shutting the Slauson offramp from the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway for the “police activity.” The SigAlert was cancelled about 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at (323) 890-5500.

