This 4th of July, Celebrate the ‘Home of the Brave’

By Editorial Board

As we head into the 4th of July holiday, we encourage everyone to celebrate the brave souls who have come to our shores in search of a better life.

When our National Anthem calls America the “home of the brave,” we should remember that the words don’t only apply to those who have served on the battlefield, but also to those who have bravely trudged through the desert sun, crossed raging rivers, set to sea on rickety boats, climbed into dangerous auto compartments and airplane tire wheels to escape poverty, hunger, crime and a lack of freedom. We should honor and welcome those who come in search of opportunity in a new land.

Today, there are too many among us who have forgotten how their forefathers got here. They have forgotten that many came without “papers” granting permission, yet were still welcomed by the native people of this country.

Immigrants coming to the U.S. today are no less brave than those who came before them.

They are just as determined to make this land their home and aspire to the American dreams that have propelled so many generations of the past onward and upward.

We encourage all our readers to celebrate this 4th of July as a country united, not as one of many separate lands and many separate people.

