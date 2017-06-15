This Father’s Day: Orphans, A Cruel Trump Legacy

By EFE News Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Several Democratic members of Congress asked President Donald Trump last week not to leave any more children of undocumented immigrants orphaned, as consequence of deportations.

Just days before the celebration of Father’s Day this Sunday, Democratic Senator Robert Menendez along with Congress members Frank Pallone Jr., of New Jersey, and Luís Gutiérrez, of Illinois, urged Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly not to separate families at a Capitol press conference.

The legislators argued that the deportation of a father leaves families with no emotional or financial support and has devastating consequences with respect to child development.

Currently, between 5 and 6 million children born and raised in the U.S. have either one or two parents who are undocumented, and while they are not priority targets for deportation proceedings, they are still at risk of expulsion.

The status of undocumented parents of citizens remains in limbo since Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA), an executive action decreed in 2014 by former President Barack Obama that would have provided the parents temporary relief from deportation, was halted from going into affect by a Texas court, and the Supreme Court has yet to take up the matter.

“For many, this Father’s Day could be their last one together, unless something changes soon. They lose a father, a mentor, a teacher, and a pillar in their lives. These children are the human face of Trump’s cruelty,” said Menéndez.

The senator denounced Trump’s “cruel” immigration policy, arguing that it no longer only targets those with criminal records, but instead, because it “prioritizes no one, makes everyone a potential target (for deportation).

“Every undocumented person, even those who have not committed a single crime, is at risk… This is wrong because it goes against the values of this country. We need a pathway to citizenship for those undocumented immigrants with no criminal records behind them who have worked hard here in the U.S. for years,” said Pallone.

For his part, Gutiérrez branded as “heartless” Trump’s “anti-immigrant and anti-family agenda” that has made many children orphans.

Jesús Peraza, an undocumented Honduran immigrant who has lived in Baltimore, Maryland for 10 years and has been in ICE custody since March 9, was characterized as one of the many human stories behind these demands.

Baltimore Councilman and Peraza’s legal representative, Zeke Cohen, told Efe Peraza’s request for asylum was denied last week, meaning his deportation is “imminent.”

Cohen said Peraza’s wife, also undocumented, and his children now fear reprisals, since their father testified as a witness to a murder in Honduras.

Thirteen-year-old Joel Massie shared the story of his father’s deportation last month and the concerns in the state’s Indonesian Christian community, whose members had escaped persecution in their homeland.

“I’m sad because our father is not with us. I’m sad because I cannot live the American dream. I’m sad that I live in fear and am persecuted,” lamented the young man in tears.

