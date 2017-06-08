Will Congress Continue to Try to Reinvent the Wheel?

By EGP Editorial

Has partisanship become so entrenched in the U.S. Congress that every eight years the new president must make it his top priority to undo all the previous president’s legislation?

It seems to us that both the U.S. House and Senate are spending too much of their time trying to kill Obamacare instead of fixing what’s not working very well: no matter the ultimate cost and consequence to the American people.

In doing so, they have managed to completely botch up a huge number of Americans’ health care. Just this week, citing “the shrinking individual market as well as continual changes in federal operations, rules and guidance.” insurance giant Anthem announced it would pull out of Ohio’s health-insurance exchange next year, leaving another region of the country without an Affordable Care Act marketplace. Over 10,000 people, most of them in Appalachia and among the poorest in the country, will be left high and dry.

Not only will people not in the upper two percent of earners, and especially seniors have to pay a lot more for their health care, but Congress’ failure to come up with a real plan for what their health care program will look like and cost is also scaring a majority of health insurers away.

As it stands now, the “repeal and replace” bill approved by House Republicans will leave 23 million people – no longer able to afford coverage – uninsured.

This trend to approve actions and figure out the details later is lazy lawmaking and sure to be wrought with terrible consequences.

The same can be said for Trump’s plan to do away with the EPA, while still telling Americans under his leadership the country will have pristine water and clean air.

Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord, a landmark global agreement to reduce global warming that President Obama was instrumental in putting together, makes the U.S. just one of three countries not signed on; the other two are Iran and Nicaragua.

These are just a few of the Obama administration policies Trump and the GOP have set as priorities for dismantling, with no real action, strategy or initiative to make things better.

Thus, we expect this Congress will spend much of its time engaging in the age-old practice of trying to figure out how to reinvent the wheels of the government.

