Bell Gardens Man Charged In Wife’s Killing

By City News Service

A Bell Gardens man has been charged with the beating death of his wife, who was holding their 4-year-old child when she was attacked.

Michael Robles, 32, pleaded not guilty to murder and felony child abuse charges.

The attack was reported about 10:20 a.m. July 5 in the 6200 block of Lanto Street, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting the Bell Gardens Police Department in the investigation.

Officers who responded to a medical rescue call found 28-year-old Azelea Villareal lying in the front yard. Villareal had multiple injuries to her upper body visible, according to prosecutors. She was taken to the hospital but died the next day, prosecutors added.

During their investigation, authorities learned that Robles and the victim reportedly fought prior to her death, according to prosecutors.

Robles was arrested at the scene by Bell Gardens police and has remained behind bars since then.

A date is scheduled to be set July 19 for a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial. If convicted as charged, he could face up to 31 years to life in state prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

