Fatal Shooting Victim Named
By City News Service
SOUTH GATE – A man who was fatally shot in South Gate was identified Wednesday.
Hugo Avila, 39, of Lynwood died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 5 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of California Avenue, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
No suspect information was available. Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting South Gate police in the investigation.
Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.Print This Post
July 27, 2017
