Feuer Secures Injunction Against Highland Park Home

By City News Service

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Tuesday that his office has secured a preliminary injunction against the owners of a Highland Park home allegedly operating as an unlicensed daycare center and cocaine dispensary.

“The drug activity we allege at this home was a massive blight on the community and especially outrageous because little kids were caught right in the middle of it,” Feuer said.

“Shutting down this day care center, combined with the other tough conditions we fought for, will make this neighborhood safer for everyone.”

The injunction requires the homeowners, Felipe Talamante and Prodigios Garcia Talamante, to comply with safety and security conditions including the immediate closure of the unlicensed daycare at 5215 Marmion Way.

A search warrant was issued on the property in 2015 resulting in Talamante’s arrest and the recovery of 20 kilograms of cocaine, Feuer’s office said.

A second search warrant was served on the property in May resulting in the recovery of an additional 20 kilograms of cocaine, two rocks of cocaine and digital sales being recovered, Feuer’s office said. Talamante was also arrested for suspicion of narcotics sales and child endangerment.

