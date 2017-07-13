Jimmy Gomez Sworn Into Congress

By EGP Staff Report

Former Eagle Rock Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez was sworn in Tuesday as a member of the House of Representatives, one month after he defeated public interest attorney and fellow Democrat Robert Lee Ahn in a special election in the 34th Congressional District.

The special election was prompted by the appointment of then-Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Los Angeles, as attorney general, succeeding Kamala Harris, who was elected to the U.S. Senate. Becerra endorsed Gomez, who said ran “to fight” President Donald Trump.

“My approach to policy, politics and government is shaped by experiences of my family and of my community,” Gomez said in his first floor speech after taking the oath of office.

“As the son of immigrants who believes in this country and everything it promises, I have a profound commitment to protecting the rights of other immigrant families, no matter where they are from or the god they worship.”

He also said he supports “universal health care,” recalling that he spent a week in the hospital as a child and it “almost bankrupted my family.

“I believe young people from working families should have access to debt-free education because I know from my own experience that a high-school degree is not always enough, and a higher education can change a life. I believe everyone deserves access to clean air and water, and that climate change has exacerbated this challenge.”

“And lastly, to the people of California’s 34th district, I know why you sent me to Congress — to fight for our families, our state and our values. And I will do it every single day. I won’t let you down.”

Gomez was recently criticized by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R- Bakersfield, for delaying his swearing-in ceremony for weeks. Some Republicans suggested he was intentionally stalling so he could support Democratic measures pending in the state Legislature.

Gomez initially cited family conflicts for the delay in the ceremony, but it soon became clear Gomez was holding on to his assembly seat to help fellow Democrats pass a bill renewing the state’s cap and trade program, which he never got the chance to do as negotiations dragged on into late last week.

Gomez was born and raised in Southern California. He graduated from UCLA, then earned a master’s degree in public policy at Harvard University.

Gomez was the political director of the United Nurses Association of California and worked with several other unions, and also worked in the offices of then-Councilman Mike Feuer and then-Rep. Hilda Solis. He was elected to the Assembly in 2012, and re-elected in 2014 and 2016.

Gomez is the only Democrat to win a special election since President Trump’s inauguration.

Gomez’ assembly seat will be filled during a special election, on a date to be set Gov. Brown. As many as 9 candidates have already announced they will run to replace him.

