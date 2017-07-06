Woman Assaulted in Bell Gardens
By City News Service
A woman was in extremely critical condition Wednesday after being assaulted by a man in Bell Gardens, the sheriff’s department reported.
The assault was reported about 10:20 a.m. in the 6200 block of Lanto Street, according to Deputy Guillermina Saldana of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The woman, whose name was withheld, was taken to a hospital, Saldana said.
The sheriff’s department could not immediately confirm whether the assailant was in custody.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau were dispatched to assist Bell Gardens police in the assault investigation.
July 6, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
