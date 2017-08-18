Con cabello corto y mochila nueva regresan a la escuela
Por EGP News
Cientos de niños y niñas a nivel local regresaron a la escuela con mochilas nuevas y cortes de cabello recientes gracias a la organización Victory Outreach, en El Sereno. Esta agencia sin fines de lucro realizó una feria el pasado 6 de agosto en su establecimiento en South Huntington Drive. Al evento llegaron un equipo de peluqueros voluntarios de LA Barber College para cortar el cabello de los estudiantes, mientras otros distribuyeron más de 800 mochilas llenas de utensilios escolares, cortesía de Urban 360.Print This Post
