8,000 People Still Without Power in Boyle Heights

By City News Service

More than 8,200 Department of Water and Power customers were without electricity in the Boyle Heights area today as outages continued to affect the Southland amid a sweltering heat wave.

The DWP blamed “equipment overloading” at the distributing station serving the area, as customers used air conditioners to seek relief from scorching temperatures. Crews were working to reroute circuits in an effort to restore service, estimated to happen by midnight, according to the utility.

In addition, they are installing portable high-voltage equipment to pick up the load if rerouting does not permit full restoration,” according to a DWP statement.

Another 3,000 customers in other city neighborhoods — including the Hollywood Hills, Reseda, Lake Balboa, Sun Valley, Pacoima, Van Nuys and Arleta — were also without power this afternoon.

To report outages in other areas, call 1-800-DIAL-DWP.

Customers were urged to reduce their use of electricity to alleviate strain on overloaded equipment by keeping thermostats set at 78 degrees; closing curtains, blinds and drapes to block out sunlight and keep home interiors cool; and avoiding use of major appliances between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., when electricity demand is highest.

Outage status can be checked at www.ladwp.com or via the DWP’s Twitter account: @LADWP.

Comments