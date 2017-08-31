Cal ISO Extends Flex Alert: Cut Back on Electricity
By City News Service
The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, issued a statewide Flex Alert that will be in effect from 1 to 10 p.m. tomorrow, calling for voluntary electricity
conservation.
“Consumers are urged to conserve electricity especially during the late afternoon when air conditioners typically are at peak use,” the California ISO said in a statement. “Consumers can help avoid power interruptions by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 1 p.m. and after 10 p.m. and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.”
The ISO noted that power demand could reach record levels on Friday thanks to the continuing heat wave. Power supplies are expected to be tight nationwide, as will natural gas supplies in Southern California, due to operating limitations on the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility near Porter Ranch, according to Cal-ISO.
“Southern California Gas Co. and the ISO are following the processes established to manage gas supply in the LA Basin during the limitations placed on the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility,” according to Cal-ISO. “The generation fleet has performed well so far during this prolonged heat wave without any major outages.”Print This Post
August 31, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.