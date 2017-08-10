Community Calendar August 10 – August 12

By EGP Staff

Today, Thursday August 10

4:30-6pm–Meeting of the Teen Volunteer Board at East Los Angeles Library. Join the board and help shape future of teen activities. Ages 12-17. Library is located at 4837 E. 3rd St. LA 90022. For more information contact Teen Service Librarian (323) 264-0155.

6:30pm–Public Hearing On Proposals for the Lincoln Heights Jail. The city’s Community Advisory Panel will present information on three proposals received during the RFP process and under review. Time for an open discussion with members of the panel and the public will be assigned. Hearing will take place at Goodwill Industries Auditorium, 342 N. San Fernando Rd. Los Angeles 90031. For more information contact Gerald Gubatan at (213) 473-7001 or via email at gerald.gubatan@lacity.org

Friday, August 11

7:30pm–El Centro Del Pueblo presents outdoor of showing of Willoughby in Los Angeles. Directed by Ruben Soto and Herbert Megurk enjoy this thriller based on a true story. Donations will be accepted to benefit Arturo Aguayo Jr. and the Boxing Club at El Centro Del Pueblo. Showing will take place at El Centro Playground, 1155 Lemoyne Street, Los Angeles 90026. For more info contact Ruben Soto at (213) 393-4215 or Robert Aguayo at (213) 483-6335.

Saturday, Aug. 12

2-6pm–100% Solar Powered Art & Music Festival- Eastside Sol. Enjoy live music, entertainment and giveaways as your learn about energy saving alternatives. Fun for all ages. Festival will take place at Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, Boyle Heights, 90033. For more information, follow Eastside Sol on Twitter @EastSol.

3:30 & 5:30pm–Arroyo Arts Collective and Teatro Arroyo present world premier of Alicia in Arroyoland at the Audubon Center at Debs Park. The classic story of Wonderland is re-imagined with the merging of colorful characters and local icons including Tongva medicine woman Toypurina, Charles Lummis, and Chicken Boy in this free-to-attend rollicking music and dance-driven salute to the diverse people of Highland Park. Additional performances on Aug. 13, 19 and 20th. Center is located at Debs Park, 4700 North Griffin Ave, LA 90042. For free ticket info, go to http://www.brownpapertickets.com. For more info, visit www.teatroarroyo.com.

8pm–Casa 0101 Theater presents Flamenco Flavor in Boyle Heights. Indulge in the exciting heel stomping rhythms of flamenco dancers and the cry of the Spanish guitar. General admission is $25; students, seniors & local residents pay $20. Location: Little Casa, 2009 E. 1st, LA 90033. For more info, call (323) 263-7664 or visit www.csa0101.org.

Upcoming

Councilmember Jose Huizar’s Monthly Boyle Heights Bulky Item Program on Sunday, Aug. 20. If you have furniture you don’t want, come in dump in containers.City containers will be in the following locations 6th & Euclid Ave., Fickett & Malabar St., 3rd & St. Louis St. and in Gabriel Garcia Marquez St. & Park Paseo. For more information contact the Boyle Heights office at (323) 526-9332.

Play Music on the Porch Day Sat., Aug. 26 from 5-7pm in Highland Park. All are invited to take part in a free family event filled with music & activities for kids of all ages. Event will take place at the Highland Park Senior Center, 6152 N. Figueroa St. LA 90042. For more information or if you’re a musician, contact monica@playmusicontheporchday.com or checkout their Facebook page @playmusicontheporchday.

