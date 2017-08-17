County Launches Survey to Get Input for Age-Friendly Action Plan
By EGP Staff Report
LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Residents can help the City and County of Los Angeles prepare for the region’s rapidly aging population by completing a 20-minute, online survey, it was announced Monday.
“The older adult population (65 years and above) in the Los Angeles region will double between 2010 and 2030, from approximately 1.1 million to more than 2.2 million people,” according to the announcement from Purposeful Aging Los Angeles (PALA) – an Age-Friendly Initiative working to develop the region’s 2018-2021 Age-Friendly Action Plan.
“This is an opportunity for County and City of Los Angeles residents to speak out and help us make the Los Angeles region more age-friendly, allowing people to age in place and in community,” said Cynthia Banks, director of Los Angeles County Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services.
By taking the survey, residents can help change the future of aging in the region, said Laura Trejo, General Manager of L.A.’s Department of Aging. She urged every resident in every community to take the survey, which is available in 10 different languages on the purposefulagingla.com website.
Comments
