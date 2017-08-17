County OKs Safety Improvements for Salazar Park Senior Center
By EGP Staff Report
EAST LOS ANGELES-The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved $600,000 in funding for improvements at the Salazar Park Senior Center in unincorporated East Los Angeles.
Supervisor Hilda Solis, who represents the area, said in a statement that the improvements to be made were determined “after hearing from the community.” She said the planned upgrades are part of her goal to ensure “our parks are a fun and safe place for all generations.”
The project will include improvements to the Senior Center’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system, as well as repairs to the roof, kitchen, restrooms and recreation areas, and fresh paint inside and out.
The County also plans to improve security lighting throughout the park.
