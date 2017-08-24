EGP Community Calendar: Where to Go and What to Do

By EGP News

From baseball to Shakespeare, music to dance, from politics to recycling, there’s a lot going on this week and EGP’s Community Calendar can help you figure out where to go and what to do.

Today, Thursday, Aug. 24

10am-3pm–“History of Mexican Baseball” Exhibit Opens in the Biscailuz Gallery at El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument/Olvera St downtown L.A. Historic photographs surveying Mexican American Baseball Leagues in the United States. Open Thursdays – Saturdays, 10am-3pm through Sept. 24. El Pueblo is located across from Union Station at Cesar Chavez &Alameda St. Take any Metro Rail Line to Union Station.

Friday, Aug. 25

7:30pm–Fri, Sat & Sun, Three Free Performances of Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” at El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument/Olvera St downtown L.A. Downtown Repertory Theatre Company performs outdoors in the Pico House Courtyard. Time: 7:30 pm. RSVP recommended: www.downtownrep.com. El Pueblo is located across from Union Station at Cesar Chavez &Alameda St. Take any Metro Rail Line to Union Station.

Saturday, Aug. 26

9am-3pm—Free L.A. County Household Hazardous and E-Waste Roundup at the Los Angeles County Dept. Of Public Works Headquarters: 900 S. Freemont Ave, Alhambra. . County residents can safely discard household hazardous waste such as antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides; home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles; universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs; electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones. For more information, contact 1(888) CLEAN LA, or www.888CleanLA.com ; or the LA County Sanitation Districts at 1 (800) 238-0172 or www.lacsd.org.

12-8pm–Jovenes Inc’s 2017 LA Taco Festival at Grand Park (between Broadway & Sprint St. Downtown LA) The LA Taco Festival is a fun and free event that features a sample of LA’s tastiest tacos and exciting musicians! Join youth musicians, professional artists, community groups, food vendors, businesses and more. Proceeds benefit Jovenes Inc’s programs to support homeless youth. For more info, visit the LA Taco Festival website, www.latacofestival.com.

2pm–Salsa Dancing at the Montebello Library. Discover the beauty of salsa dancing and learn about Latin culture. Learn basic salsa dance steps. Adults can participate for free. Montebello Library is located at 1550 W. Beverly Blvd. Montebello 90640. For more information, call (323) 722-6551.

5-7pm–Play Music on the Porch Day in Highland Park. Take part in a free family event filled with music & activities for kids of all ages. Event will take place at the Highland Park Senior Center, 6152 N. Figueroa St. LA 90042. For more information or if you’re a musician, contact monica@playmusicontheporchday.com or checkout their Facebook page @playmusicontheporchday.

8pm–Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre (HDDT) Presents Back in Circulation, a re-imagining of classic work, Out of Circulation, first staged in 1993. Created & performed at the Glendale Library. No single site or landmark in American culture is more synonymous with “information” than public libraries. HDDT focuses on our collective need for, and right to information & pursuit of truth. Glendale Library: 222 E Harvard St, Glendale, 91205. Tickets: Free, but RSVP required: https://backincirculation.eventbrite.com. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/heididucklerdancetheatre/

Sunday, Aug. 27

4-8pm–L.A. City Parks Free Picnic Summer Concert Series – Salsa Caliente – Aug. 27 at Hollenbeck Park. Featuring Sledge Grits, food trucks & more. Bring a picnic. Park is located at 414 S. St. Louis St. LA 90033. For more info, go to www.laparks.org/news-events-and-information or call (323) 261-0113.

Monday, Aug. 28

7pm–Movement Mondays Discussion. Build United Fronts to Stop Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists at Solidarity Hall. In the 1990s, the United Front Against Fascism (UFAF) brought together diverse communities to protest neo-Nazi agitators on the West Coast. Val Carlson leads discussion on key principles & lessons learned from that effective organizing. Solidarity Hall: 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., LA. Meeting is free. Auspices: Freedom Socialist Party. For more info, call (323) 732-6416, email fspla@earthlink.net, or visit www.socialism.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

6-8pm–Forum: 47th Chicano Moratorium at the Puente Learning Center in Boyle Heights. A community forum featuring the mothers of sons killed by police will speak along with Vietnam veterans & participants in the Chicano Moratorium of Aug. 29, 1970. Speakers: Cruz Becerra-former Brown Beret leader, Vietnam war veteran on history of Chicano Moratorium, Sherriff’s killing of journalist Ruben Salazar; mothers of young men killed by LAPD/LA County Sheriff officers in 2017. Puente Learning Center located at 501 S. Boyle Ave, LA 90033.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

4-5pm–Homework Center Open House at the City Terrace Library. Parents of K-12 students are invited, with their children, to learn more about the library’s Homework Center. School supplies will be given to those students who attend. Library is located at 4015 E. City Terrace Dr. LA 90063. For more info call (323) 261-0295.

Upcoming

Fun day of action-packed games and delicious BBQ treats at Bell Gardens Veterans Park. Free & open to youth ages 5-14. Time: 3:30-5:30pm in the Game Room. Park is located at 6662 Loveland St. For more info, visit http://www.bgrecreation.org/allevents .

