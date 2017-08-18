EGP’s Community Calendar: Meetings, Music, Workshops, Recyling & More

By EGP Staff Report

Friday, Aug. 18

8pm–Bell Gardens Movies Under the Stars at Veterans Park. Featured movie, “Moana.” Free admission. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs. Food will be sold. Park is located at 6662 Loveland St. For info, call (562) 806-7650.

8pm–Children’s Woodland Native Garden Dedication at the Audubon Center at Debs Park. Enjoy free bird show, children’s activities, movie screening –“Range” & refreshments. Special guest is LA Galaxy Goalkeeper Brian Rowe. Audubon is located at 4700 Griffith Ave, L.A. Call (213) 217-6926 to RSVP.

Saturday, Aug. 19

8am-2pm–Child Car Seat Check at the Hollenbeck Police Station. Get a free infant/child car seat safety check by a certified safety technician. Seats will be checked for expiration, recalls & proper fit. Free replacements car seats for Infant/child present whose car seats doesn’t pass the safety inspection. Hollenbeck PD Station is located at 2111 E. 1st. St, LA 90033. For more info, call Chantel Ponder at (323) 361-4720.

9am-3pm–Free L.A. County Household Hazardous and E-Waste Roundup at the Los Angeles County Office of Education, 9300 Imperial Highway in Downey. County residents can safely discard household hazardous waste such as antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides; home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles; universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs; electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones. For more information, contact the LA County Dept. of Public Works at 1(888) CLEAN LA, or www.888CleanLA.com , or the LA County Sanitation Districts at 1 (800) 238-0172 or www.lacsd.org.

11am-3:30pm–Solar Eclipse Festival at the California Science Center in Downtown L.A. Participate in hands on activities about the moon, sun and planets. Make your own eclipse model, find our how to safely view the eclipse. Location: California Science Center walkway near the parking structure; 700 Exposition Park Dr, LA 90037. For more information visit https://californiasciencecenter.org

2-6pm–Eastside Sol-100% Solar Powered Art & Music Festival at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights. Free family event. Live music, giveaways. For more info, visit EastSideSol.org on Twitter.

Sunday, Aug. 20

6-8:30pm–Concerts In the Park Presents “Ronny an the Classics” Rock & Roll Tribute at the Eagle Rock Rec Center located at 1100 Eagle Vista Drive. For more information, call (323) 225-5466.

Happening Soon: Upcoming Events to Add to Your Calendar



“History of Mexican Baseball” Exhibit Opens Thurs, Aug. 24 in the Biscailuz Gallery at El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument/Olvera St downtown L.A. Historic photographs surveying Mexican American Baseball Leagues in the United States. Open Thursdays – Saturdays, 10am-3pm through Sept. 24. El Pueblo is located across from Union Station at Cesar Chavez &Alameda St. Take any Metro Rail Line to Union Station.

Play Music on the Porch Day Sat., Aug. 26 from 5-7pm in Highland Park. All are invited to take part in a free family event filled with music & activities for kids of all ages. Event will take place at the Highland Park Senior Center, 6152 N. Figueroa St. LA 90042. For more information or if you’re a musician, contact monica@playmusicontheporchday.com or checkout their Facebook page @playmusicontheporchday.

Three Free Performances of Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” Aug. 25-27 at El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument/Olvera St downtown L.A. Downtown Repertory Theatre Company performs outdoors in the Pico House Courtyard. Time: 7:30 pm Fri, Sat & Sun. RSVP recommended at www.downtownrep.com. El Pueblo is located across from Union Station at Cesar Chavez &Alameda St. Take any Metro Rail Line to Union Station.

L.A. City Parks Free Picnic Summer Concert Series – Salsa Caliente – Aug. 27 at Hollenbeck Park. Featuring Sledge Grits, food trucks & more. Bring a picnic. Park is located at 414 S. St. Louis St. LA 90033. For more info, go to www.laparks.org/news-events-and-information or call (323) 261-0113.

