El Grupo de Teatro Central Recibe Beca de Disney
Por Servicios CNS
El Grupo de Teatro Central (Central Theatre Group) ha sido otorgado con una subvención de $100.000 de Disney para llevar el programa de Musicales de Disney en las Escuelas (Disney Musicals in Schools) al área de Los Ángeles, se anunció el martes.
El programa fue desarrollado por Disney Theatrical Productions para crear programas de teatro en escuelas primarias insuficientemente atendidas. El Center Theatre Group seleccionará cinco escuelas primarias públicas locales para participar en 2017-18, y otras cinco serán seleccionadas para 2018-19. La subvención financia dos años de programación.Print This Post
