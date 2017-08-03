From Free Public Entertainment to Community Meetings, It’s On EGP’s Community Calendar

Here’s a look at some of the events coming up in the next couple of weeks.



Friday, Aug. 4

1-5pm–Youth Mental Health First Aid Training at the East Los Angeles Library. Train to identify, understand & response to signs of mental illness. After completing training and passing exam, participants are certified for three years as Mental Health First Aiders. Participants must attend both Friday sessions, August 4 and 18. Library is located at 4837 E. 3rd Street, Los Angeles 90022. To register contact Carmen Baldizon at fbaldizon@dmh.lacounty.gov or call (213) 739-5419.

Saturday, Aug. 5

11am-2pm–Arts & Crafts Workshop at Olvera Street. Learn the art of historical quill writing. Location: El Pueblo de Los Angeles State Historic Park, 10 Olvera Street, LA 90012. For more info call (213) 485-6855.

2-3pm–Makmo Saturday-Experiment with a Wind Tube at the Bell Gardens Library. Experiment and design objects that can fly in a wind tunnel. Parent supervision required. Library located at 7110 S. Garfield Ave. Bell Gardens 90201. For more info call (562) 927-1309.

5-7pm–“History Keepers: Eleven Stories That Moved Los Angeles” Exhibit Opening Reception in El Tranquilo Gallery on Olvera Street. Speakers discuss Los Angeles history. Gallery is located at 634 N. Main St., LA 90012. For more information, visit El Pueblo’s Facebook page.

7:30pm—Heritage Square Museum Silent and Classic Movie Nights. Enjoy Alfred Hitchcock’s film “Young and Innocent.” Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Beverages, popcorn & snacks for sale. Museum located at 3800 Homer Street, LA 90031. For more information call (323) 225-2700.

Sunday, Aug. 6

10 am-3pm– Northeast LA Sleeping Bag Drive at Eagle Rock City Hall. Donations of toiletry kits, undergarments and blankets accepted. You can also drop off M-F, 9am-5pm. CityHall located at 2035 Colorado Blvd. LA 90041. For more info, call (323) 254-5295.

1-4pm– Ice Cream Social at Eagle Rock. The Eagle Rock Valley Historical Society presents a family fun-filled event with live music and sundae specials. Event will take place at the Center for the Arts Eagle Rock, 2225 Colorado Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90041. For more information contact (323) 561-3044.

11am-6pm—Ecuador Independence Parade and Festival in Los Angeles. Parade will start at 11 a.m. on Broadway Ave. and 7th Street concluding at La Placita Olvera. Enjoy Ecuadorian cuisine, dancing and live music. Location is 425 N. Los Angeles St. 90012. For more information call (323) 225-5466.

6-8:30pm—Concerts In the Park presents Walk Like a Man at Eagle Rock Recreation Center. Enjoy a tribute to Frankie Vail, Jersey Boys and the music of an era. The center is located at 1100 Eagle Vista Drive. For more information call (323) 225-5466.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

6:30-8:30pm–Listening Session/Workshop on Cannabis Regulations for unincorporated areas of LA County at the East LA Library. Have a say on where commercial marijuana businesses can locate & rules they should follow. What strategies can help prevent youth from consuming cannabis (marijuana)? What strategies can enhance public safety? Library is located at 4837 E. Third St., LA 90022. For more info, visit the L.A. County Office of Cannabis Management website at http://cannabis.lacounty.gov/.

Upcoming

“Roots Book Talk” presented by the Friends of the Chinese American Museum on Thursday, Aug. 10 in Los Angeles. Speakers include Chinese American and Vietnamese American community organizers. Event will take place at the Pico House located at 424 N. Main St. Los Angeles 90012. For more info call (213)-485-6855.

NASA/JPL Presents: Total Solar Eclipse Workshop Aug. 12 at the Montebello Library. Get the facts about upcoming total solar eclipse & take part in solar eclipse themed activities. Open to ages 6 and up. Time: 1pm. Library is located at 1550 W. Beverly Blvd. For more info, call (323) 722-6551.

