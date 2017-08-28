Groups Mobilize to Save DACA

Supporters will meet with lawmakers, hold daily phone bank marathons and rally Friday in front of the Federal Building.

By EGP Staff Report

A coalition of civil rights groups today began a weeklong series of local events in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which may be threatened with extinction under Pres. Donald Trump.

They are mobilizing to save the Obama-era program that allows young people brought to the country illegally as children to stay in the U.S. without fear of deportation. Upwards of 800,000 people have already been granted DACA status and as many as 200,000 applications have been filed since Trump became president.

On Friday, administration officials said the president is weighting whether to allow the program to just expire or to cut it immediately. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Friday that the program “continues to be under review.”

Trump in April backed away from his harsh campaign rhetoric promising to deport anyone in the U.S. without permission, telling the Associated Press that he would prioritize the deportation of criminals. DACA recipients should “rest easy,” Trump said, adding that he would handle the program with “heart.”

Ten state attorneys general and one governor have threatened to sue the federal government if the program is not allowed to lapse on Sept. 5.

With that deadline looming, groups across the country are mobilizing to save DACA.

Locally, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and the California Dream Network (CDN), in collaboration with young undocumented immigrants, their families and supporters today kicked off “Rise Up 4 DACA,” a series of actions taking place daily through Friday in a variety of locations throughout m Los Angeles County.

Coalition members started activities rolling this morning by putting up banners and posters at Los Angeles Street overpass of 101 Freeway, followed by a young people’s meeting with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. at the UCLA Labor Center.

At the meeting, Harris, vowed to fight for DACA’s survival.

“We will fight to keep the spirit behind DACA alive and to keep the word that was spoken in connection with DACA alive and true,” Harris said.

The young people are also scheduled to later today visit U.S. Rep. Linda Sanchez’ office in Norwalk.

The banner and poster drops will be repeated Tuesday and Thursday, while a “Save DACA” phone marathon to the White House will be held daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the CHIRLA Call Center on West Third Street.

Other activities include a caravan to Sacramento in support of DACA and SB 638, the anti-fraud immigration consultant bill and a large rally in support of DACA Friday morning in front of the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles.

Contains information from City News Service.

