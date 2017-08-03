LALCC Singles Out Latino Business Stars

By EGP Staff Report

Nearly 700 local business leaders attended last month’s Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce (LALCC) 8th Annual Latino Business Awards at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

The 2017 award recipients represent “the very best that the Los Angeles Latino business community has to offer, ” Chamber Board Chairman Gilbert R. Vasquez said.

“This year’s award recipients are the embodiment of today’s entrepreneurs—savvy business leaders that hold the key to spurring economic revival, job generation and sustained financial growth,” Vasquez said in a statement released following the awards luncheon.

Awardees hailed from several different industries, including technology, finance, food products and film:

Moctesuma Esparza, CEO, Maya Cinemas received the chamber’s “Inspirational Leader of the Year Award” for role modeling the importance of “never giving up.”

Martha Montoya, CEO of AgTools, was recognized for using “technology to disrupt longstanding norms and create new markets of possibility, earning her recognition as the “2017 Innovator of the Year.”

Kenneth & Sean Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial received the Rising Star Award. The LALCC described the duo as “New-to-market financial entrepreneurs who have quickly captured our attention by showing potential for greatness, uniqueness, and impact.”

Union Bank Regional President Leticia Aguilar was named “Corporate Executive of the Year.” She was credited with “leveraging her corporate position to accelerate Latino business success.”

Diana’s Mexican Food Products founder, Samuel F. Magaña, was presented the chamber’s “Legacy Award” for being at the “helm of a successful business and brand whose impact has crossed multiple generations.”

Latino owned businesses are having a significant impact on the economy, said LALCC Executive Director Moises Cisneros, adding that the businesses need access to capital, professional development assistance and networking opportunities to continue growing. The number of Latino small businesses is growing at three times the national average, Cisneros pointed out, calling it a major factor in the country’s continued economic recovery.

