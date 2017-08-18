Lots of Places to Watch the Great American Eclipse

By EGP Staff Report

Excitement is growing for Monday’s planetary phenomenon –The Great American Eclipse – and EGP has compiled a list of local places offering free viewing activities that include solar eclipse experts explaining the science and wonder of it all; tips and tools to safely watch the eclipse, and; a variety of activities for everyone of all ages.

Monday, Aug.21 – Where to Watch the Eclipse

8am-12 Noon–Griffith Park Observatory Presents “The All-American Transcontinental Total Solar Eclipse Public viewing event. Free public viewing event, includes telescope viewing from front lawn, sidewalks, and on the Observatory’s historic coelostat (solar telescope). The Hall of the Sky will have a large supply of safety viewing glasses and solaramas on sale. The public is advised to park at the Greek Theater and take free shuttle. Wear comfortable shoes, a hat, and sunscreen. Bring water. Observatory is located at 1100 Eagle Vista Dr. For more information, call (323) 225-5466.

9-12 Noon–Solar Eclipse Viewing at Glendale Community College Planetarium. There will be eclipse viewing glasses, streaming NASA video, and fun activities. Staff from NASA and Glendale CC will be on hand to answer questions. College located at 1500 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, 91208. For more info, contact Barbara Falkowski at bfalkows@glendale.edu.

9–11:45am –Solar Eclipse Viewing at the California Science Center. Located at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles 90037. Viewing will take place at walkway near parking structure. For more information visit https://californiasciencecenter.org/

9:30–11:30am–Arroyo Seco Library in Highland Park. Safely view the solar eclipse in front of the library. Hang out for the entire event or drop by for a good look at some portion of the eclipse in progress. Free. Library is located at 6145 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042. For more info call (323) 255-0537 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ArroyoSecoLibrary/

9:30am–Caltech in Pasadena. Astronomers & volunteers will guide you through the eclipse and answer questions about the Sun, eclipse, and astronomy. Event is free to attend. No RSVP needed. Event will take place on campus in Beckman Lawn: 1200 East California Blvd., Pasadena 91125. For more info, contact Cameron Hummels at chummels@caltech.edu.

9:30am-12 Noon–Viewing with JPL at Kidspace Children’s Museum. Join NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to view the eclipse using special, free solar sunglasses from JPL and by making pinhole viewers in the Imagination Workshop. Museum is located at 480 N. Arroyo Blvd. Pasadena 91103. For more info, call (626) 449-9144 or visit at www.kidspacemuseum.org/ events/

10-11:30am–Solar Eclupse Viewing at Arroyo Seco Library in Highland Park. Safely view the solar eclipse in front of the library. Hang out for the entire event or drop by for a good look at some portion of the eclipse in progress. Library is located at 6145 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042. For info call (323) 255-0537 or visit their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ArroyoSecoLibrary/

10-11:30am–Eclipse Viewing at City Terrace Library. Safely view the solar eclipse in front of the library. Hang out for the entire event or drop by for a good look at some portion of the eclipse in progress. Free. Library is located 4025 E. City Terrace Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90063. For more info call call (323) 261-0295.

10-12Noon–Montebello Library Presents Solar Eclipse Community Event With NASA/JPL Educator. An educator from NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory will provide safe viewing glasses and answer questions. Handouts and educational materials will be included. Library is located at 1550 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello 90640. For more info, call (323) 722-6551 or visit library page at www.colapublib.org/ calendar/

