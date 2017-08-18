Man Fatally Shot by Montebello Police

By City News Service

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting today in Montebello.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:40 p.m. shooting in the 2900 block of West Via Corona, according to Deputy Lisa Jansen of the Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting Montebello police in the shooting investigation.

No other details were immediately released, but KCAL9/CBS2 reported the suspect was wanted in connection with an Aug. 6 homicide.

Montebello police said on Aug. 8 they were looking for 26-year-old reputed gang member Christopher Michael Diaz, suspected of killing his estranged wife Roxann Acosta just before 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at a residence in the 1200 block of Victoria Avenue.

Officers who responded to a shots-fired call found Acosta dead inside the home.

Family members said the 28-year-old mother of three was eight weeks pregnant with her fourth child.

The sheriff’s department has not confirmed that the officer-involved

shooting was related to Acosta’s killing and Montebello police officials were

not immediately available to comment.

The two locations are separated by less than 1 1/2 miles.

