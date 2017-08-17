Montebello Woman Identified as Driver in Fatal Crash

By City News Service

A woman killed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a telephone pole was publicly identified Monday.

She was Melissa Gutierrez, 24, of Montebello, said coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz.

The woman was southbound in the 400 block of Witmer Street at 10:50 p.m. Saturday when her vehicle left the roadway and hit the telephone pole, said Officer Liliana Preciado of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.

The crash occurred near the scene of a shooting at 9:55 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Rampart Boulevard, where two people were wounded, police said. The two shooting victims were taken to an area hospital, where their wounds were believed to be non-life threatening, police said.

