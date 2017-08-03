Need a Check Up? Arroyo Vista Offers Free Health Screenings

By EGP Staff Rport

Do you need you blood pressure checked? What about your vision and teeth?

If you answered yes but have limited resources or are not sure where to go, consider attending one of the four Arroyo Vista Family Health Center free health fairs taking place next week.

Between Aug. 8 and Aug. 11, Arroyo Vista Family Health Center will host free health screenings at its clinic locations in El Sereno, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, and Loma Drive.

Children and adults will receive free height/weight, dental, vision, hearing, glucose, & blood pressure screenings, along with healthcare and medical advise from the clinics’ highly qualified doctors, nursers and other healthcare professionals.

Dates/Locations:

Tues. Aug. 8, 10am-2pm in El Sereno, 4837 N. Huntington Dr.;

Wed, Aug 9, 10am-2pm at 303 S. Loma Dr., Ste 202;

Thurs Aug. 10, 11am-3pm in Lincoln Heights, 2411 N. Broadway;

Fri Aug 11, 10am-2pm in Highland Park, 6000 N. Figueroa St.

To make an appointment or for more information, call (323) 987-2007

