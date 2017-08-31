No Injuries In Chestnut Fire
By City News Service
HIGHLAND PARK – Firefighters extinguished a non-injury fire that damaged a home Sunday night in Highland Park and burned up some foliage outside the house, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
The blaze inside 820 N. Chestnut Ave. was reported at 9:07 p.m., according to fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
The flames were confined to two rooms and the attic inside the home and some vegetation next to the house, Humphrey said.
The department sent 40 firefighters to the scene and they knocked down the fire in about 21 minutes, he said.Print This Post
August 31, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.