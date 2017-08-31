No Injuries In Chestnut Fire

By City News Service

HIGHLAND PARK – Firefighters extinguished a non-injury fire that damaged a home Sunday night in Highland Park and burned up some foliage outside the house, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The blaze inside 820 N. Chestnut Ave. was reported at 9:07 p.m., according to fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The flames were confined to two rooms and the attic inside the home and some vegetation next to the house, Humphrey said.

The department sent 40 firefighters to the scene and they knocked down the fire in about 21 minutes, he said.

