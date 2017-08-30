Police Looking for Bell Gardens Pizza Parlor Robbery Suspects

By City News Service

Bell Gardens police still need the public’s help to identify two suspects in the armed takeover robbery of a pizza restaurant.

The suspects struck at closing time and took $3,000 in cash, which was two day’s receipts, Det. Don Leuschen said last Friday.

The suspects, described as black men in their 20s, wore reflective vests with the lower-case letters “c b I” and had their faces covered during the August 13 robbery at the Pizzaroni restaurant at 6023 Florence Ave., Leuschen said. Employees were terrified and provided minimal information.

One robber was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, the detective said. The getaway car was described as a white Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leuschen at (562) 843-4031, or dleuschen@bgpd.org.

