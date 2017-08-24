Port of L.A. Surpasses 2020 Clean Air Goal

By City News Service

The Port of Los Angeles achieved record clean air gains in 2016 while also moving a record level of cargo, according to a report released Friday.

The 2016 Inventory of Air Emissions report also found that the port surpassed its 2020 goal for reducing the health risk of its emissions.

“Our ports are the engines that power our economy, and they can also be the forces that drive our region toward a greener, healthier future,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “These outstanding results are a powerful demonstration of how we can continue making our air cleaner even as we move record amounts of cargo at the port — and I’ll keep pushing for continued progress toward the goal of zero emissions goods movement at the ports.”

The report also found that since the port’s baseline year in 2005, diesel particulate matter emissions have fallen 87 percent, sulfur oxides emissions have fallen 98 percent, and nitrogen oxide emissions have fallen 57 percent.

“The 2016 report validates the benefit of our clean air strategies in combination with improved operational efficiency,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “We’re proud of the extraordinary progress we’ve made reducing emissions since 2006, and we’re determined to do more in the years ahead.”

During 2016, the port moved a record 8.85 million 20-foot equivalent units, an 18 percent increase in cargo since the 2005 baseline inventory.

“As emissions decline and cargo throughput rises, chipping away at what’s left gets tougher,” Port Director of Environmental Management Chris Cannon said. “The 2016 report reflects tremendous strides we’ve made with the help of all our industry and community partners.”

Comments