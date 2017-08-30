Teen’s ‘Empowerment’ Mural Inspires Girls, Earns High Honor

By Megan G. Razzetti, Exclusive to EGP

A mural painted to inspire young girls to reach for their dreams was unveiled Saturday in Boyle Heights. Titled “Empowerment,” it’s the first public mural created by 15-year-old Isabel Peinado, a student at Los Angeles County High School of the Arts (LACHSA).

Peinado has earned the praise of a local councilman and the Girls Scouts of America. On Saturday, dozens of people attended a ceremony celebrating her vision and hard work to create the mural located at Ray and Roy’s Market on the corner of 4th Street and Camulos Street. The teen spent over 600 hours this summer planning, fundraising and painting her mural.

Councilman Jose Huizar called the mural a “gift” to the Boyle Heights community and, in particular, “the young girls who will look at this mural and … find incredible inspiration to follow their dreams.”

The councilman and his wife, Richelle Huizar, helped Peinado secure the space for the large mural, which includes 16 portraits of women from throughout history who have made tremendous contributions in a variety of fields and endeavors. The young artist said she wanted to stress the important role women have played in society, noting that she consulted with her mother and a small team of friends to decide which women should be included to ensure equal representation.

The goal was to encourage young girls and women of all backgrounds to find their own inspiration, and to remind people of the importance of immigrants to the U.S., she said in a statement released by Huizar’s office.

“I hope this mural inspires little girls to choose any profession or calling that they decide on,” Peinado said Saturday. “I want them to know anything is possible if you are passionate, hard-working and dedicated to doing what you love.”

Peinado has been taking art classes since the age of five and hopes her mural will also help raise awareness about the importance of art education in public schools, “so more youth can have the opportunity to express themselves artistically.”

Peinado’s work has earned her the Girl Scouts’ Gold Award, the nonprofit’s highest recognition.

“The Gold Award is the highest honor that a Girl Scout can receive … and we will be awarding her the pin next summer as a part of the class of 2018,” said Kenya Yarbrough, marketing director for the Girl Scouts of the Greater Los Angeles. “We appreciate her courage to stand up, have conversations and share the stories of these very strong women.”

Included in Peinado’s mural are: US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; Mae Jamison, the first African-American woman astronaut to travel into space; labor leader and UFW co-founder Dolores Huerta; revolutionary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo; Malala Yousafzai, women’s educational rights activist who survived being shot in head by Taliban to continue her quest for women’s rights; Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston, writer of “Farewell to Manzanar,” a novel depicting her experiences as a Japanese American in WWII internment camps; singer Selena Quintanilla; Mexican poet Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz; Princess Diana of Wales, Susan B. Anthony, women’s rights activist during the suffrage movement, and others.

On Saturday, Huizar shared that Peinado’s inspiration came from the murals she saw and admired while walking around downtown Los Angeles with friends.

According to Huizar, he and his wife learned of Peinados’ desire to paint the mural from his daughter Emilia. He said the couple decided to help get the project moving by finding a site for the mural. After seeing Peinado’s sketches, Angela Yolanda Diaz – Ray and Roy’s new owner – agreed to let the teen use her store as her canvass. Diaz even agreed to pay the licensing fee required under a city mural ordinance, according to Huizar.

The teenager’s mother and co-leader of her Girl Scout troop, Judith Peinado, said the mural project was a family affair, acknowledging younger brother Daniel for keeping the first-time muralist company during the long work days. The entire family was involved throughout the process, she said.

Judith also shared her appreciation for Peinado’s Girl Scout troop and supporters who helped raise the money needed by holding “a continental breakfast and having dinners at their homes as well as other fundraising on their own.” Together they raised about $2,500 to pay for scaffolding, paint, and other supplies.

“When you consider the hundreds of hours Isabel Peinado took to create this mural, with the help of a loyal group of family and friends, the heart and soul put into this mural is written in the dedication Isabel signs it with: ‘To you with love. Para ustedes, con mucho cariño y con todo mi corazon.’ Congratulations to all on a beautiful and empowering piece of art,” Huizar said.

Thanking her team and supporters, Peinado said they motivated her to “keep up the hard work” and to endure the long hours.

“This is an amazing community,” she said with excitement.

“Seeing the face of little girls passing by and asking questions about the mural gave me a sense of accomplishment.”

