Trump Supports Plan to Slow Down Legal Immigration

By EFE Services

President Donald Trump announced his endorsement on Wednesday of a bill that halves legal immigration in the country over the course of a decade and eliminates United States’ annual Diversity Visa Lottery.

“This represents the most significant reform to our immigration system in half a century,” said Trump during a White House appearance.

The Reforming American Immigration For Strong Employment (RAISE Act), introduced in February by two Republican senators, would reduce the number of legal immigrants allowed in the U.S. by 41 percent in the first year and by 50 percent in year 10, according to the bills’ proponents.

It also slashes the number of refugees who can earn citizenship to no more than 50,000 per year.

“Priority will be given to applicants who speak English, can financially support themselves and their families, and contribute to our economy,” said Trump.

He said the legislation would help “create a merit-based immigration system,” which would “reduce poverty” in the U.S., “raise wages and save taxpayers billions of dollars.”

It will also “ensure that immigrants” who can enter “assimilate into the country, succeed and achieve the American Dream,” Trump added.

The bill was introduced in February by Republican Senators David Perdue and Tom Cotton, who attended Trump’s announcement at the White House Wednesday.

The most significant change would be limiting the ability of new citizens to sponsor other members of their family immigrating to the country, liming sponsorship to spouses or underage children.

Currently, U.S. citizens and permanent residents can sponsor a variety of family members for residency permits, including spouses, parents, siblings, and married adult children.

“Ending family-based immigration is nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to halt growing American ethnic diversity that this system has fostered for more than half a century,” Martha Arévalo, executive director at CARECEN Los Angeles said in statement.

“Adult children and siblings already wait years or decades to come to the United States. Eliminating the chance for families to reunite with these relatives is cruel and nonsensical,” she said.

Cotton and Perdue’s plan would allow temporary visas for the elderly parents of U.S. citizens in need of caretaking, but would require the sponsoring child to guarantee the parents support and provide health insurance.

The bill would also eliminate the visa lottery, which allocates about 50,000 visas a year to citizens of countries that traditionally have low immigration rates to the U.S., and would limit the number of refugees received anywhere in the world to 50,000 annually.

“These two programs add little to the overall number of immigrants in the United States. Cutting them leaves no doubt about the racist undertones of this proposal,” according to CARECEN.

“Business owners have long complained that the employment-based immigration system, which the raise bill purports to help, is antiquated and in desperate need of an overhaul,” said Daniel Sharp, the organization’s legal director. “We agree.”

Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard called Trump’s support of the RAISE Act “a cruel and brazen pander to anti-immigrant voices at the expense of American businesses and workers.”

She said, “A person’s value cannot be confined to a set of skills, no matter how much Donald Trump and the authors of the RAISE Act would like you to believe that.”

Roybal-Allard, the ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Appropriations, said Subcommittee, said if the president really wants to help American works, “he could prioritize legislation to bolster job training, create new jobs, and increase wages.” For immigrants and non-immigrants alike, and “reach across the aisle to pass bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform that treats immigrants humanely, keeps families together, secures our borders, and creates a path to citizenship.

“But he hasn’t.”

EGP staff writers contributed to this story.

Comments