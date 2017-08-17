Viewing ‘The Great American Eclipse’

Events are scheduled all across the Southland.

By EGP Staff Report

Angelenos may not be able to see the first full Solar Eclipse of the Sun visible in the United States since 1979, but that’s not stopping them from getting in on the excitement.

Taking place on Monday, Aug. 21, it will be the first time in history that a total eclipse is exclusively visible from U.S. soil, the University of Southern California said in a statement quoting several experts associated with the university.

Viewing events for “The Great American Eclipse,” as it’s being called, are planned for a variety of locations, from the Griffith Park Observatory to local libraries. Experts will be on hand to help explain the science to those who attend.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the earth and the sun and completely blocks out the light from the sun. The first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in the U.S. in 99 years will start at approximately 9:05 a.m. local time. At the height of the eclipse, the moon will block out the sun for 2-3 minutes.

“The path of totality is a relatively thin ribbon, around 70 miles wide, that will cross the U.S. from West to East,” according to NASA, In other regions, the eclipse will only be observed as a partial eclipse, or not visible at all.

Lincoln Beach, Oregon will be the first point of contact on Monday at 9:05 a.m., reaching total eclipse at 10:16 a.m.

For the next hour and a half, it will cross through Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and North and South Carolina. The total eclipse will end near Charleston, South Carolina at 2:48 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, leaving the U.S. at 4:09 p.m.

While the full solar eclipse will not be visible in the Southland, scientist say residents here will be able to see the moon cover 70% of the sun’s diameter, 60% of the sun’s area.

“The solar eclipse provides an opportunity for the public to experience a rare planetary phenomenon,” said Michael Kezirian, adjunct associate professor of astronautics at USC. “Our live streaming from the atmosphere along with the other schools in the NASA space grant consortium will offer unique views in real time of this amazing event,” he said.

While there is a great deal of excitement surrounding the eclipse, people should take precautions when trying to get a look, eclipse experts advise. They warn that looking directly at the sun could cause permanent damage to a person’s vision, and urge residents to use eyeglasses and other devices specially designed for that purpose.

“Directly looking at the solar eclipse is as harmful as sun gazing on a regular day,” said Hossein Ameri, an assistant professor of clinical ophthalmology at the USC Roski Eye Institute at Keck Medicine of USC. He said it could cause damage in the retina, resulting in vision loss.

“In mild cases, the vision loss may be reversible over the course of several months, but in severe cases it is permanent,” Ameri said. “It affects the central vision — affected individuals may not be able to read or see faces — but it does not affect the peripheral vision.”

USC advises eclipse watchers to follow these tips to avoid vision loss:

—Never look at the sun or solar eclipse without eye protection: Use solar eclipse glasses [eclipse viewers] that have been approved by the American Astronomical Society.

—Sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not protective.

—Do not use eclipse glasses that are damaged or have a scratch on them.

—If using a binocular, camera or telescope, wearing eclipse glasses does not protect your eyes; the sun-facing front lens of the device should be shielded with specially designed filters.

