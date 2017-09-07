Browse > Home / City of Los Angeles, County of Los Angeles, Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun, News Briefs / Body Found In LA Riverbed

Body Found In LA Riverbed

By City News Service

Authorities on Wednesday identified a man whose body was found in the dry riverbed of the Los Angeles River in the Los Feliz area.

The discovery was made at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday near the 3200 block of Hyperion Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The man was identified by the coroner’s office as Jose Tejada, 27, of Los Angeles. An autopsy was pending.

