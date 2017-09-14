Community Calendar Sept. 15- 20

By EGP Staff

Friday, Sept. 15

3:30-5:30-pm–Fiesta Mexicana Youth Program at Bell Gardens Veterans Park Celebrate & learn about Mexico’s Independence Day. Enjoy traditional snacks, games, and music. Open to ages 5-14. Free to attend. Location: Game Room-6662 Loveland St. For more info, call (562) 806-7650.

Saturday, Sept. 16

9:30-11:30 am–El Sereno Community Clean Up. Volunteers should meet in front of Food 4 Less: 4910 Huntington Dr., South, LA 90032. For more info call Office of Jose Huizar at (323) 226-1648.

10-3pm–LADWP presents Los Angeles National Drive Electric Week Event. Experience the excitement of test-driving the latest electric vehicles. Enjoy a fun family day with activities, food trucks, vendors and more. Event will take place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., 90012. For more information visit www.ndewla.org

3-5pm– Free Film Screening of Evita at the Malabar Library In Boyle Heights in Celebration of Latino Heritage Month. Rated PG, the 1996 film stars Madonna & Antonio Banderas & follows the life of Argentine political leader Eva Perón, from her early life, rise to power, charity work, and eventual death. Library is located at 2801 Wabash Ave., LA 90033. For more info, call (323) 263-1497.

5-7pm–Opening Reception of Laura Aguilar: Show and Tell Exhibition at the Vincent Price Museum at East LA College. Features 130 works by the photographer from the last 3 decades that traverse performative, feminist, and queer art genres. Free admission. Exhibit runs through Feb. 10. Gallery is located at 1301 Cesar Chavez Ave, Monterey Park 91754. For more info, call (323) 265-8851.

9-10pm–High Holiday/Selichot Evening Services Sept. 16 at Temple B’nai Emet (482 N. Garfield Ave., Montebello). Services will be led by Rabbi Pennes and Cantor Robert Pflug. Tickets not required. For more information, call (323) 721-7064.

Sunday, Sept. 17

12-5pm–Public Opening of Dia de los Muertos: A cultural Legacy Past, Present and Future at Self Help Graphics & Art in Boyle Heights. Part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, the exhibition explores the evolution of the celebration in L.A. Includes ofrendas (altars) by artists Ofelia Esparza (East LA.), Tijuana’s Gerardo “Acamonchi” Yépiz & Marcus Kuiland-Nazario (L.A.) & select prints, photographs & other items from SHG’s 4-decade history of celebration. Location: 1300 E. 1st St., LA 90033. For more info, visit www.selfhelpgraphics.com,

Wednesday, Sept. 20

6-8pm–Open to the Public: 51st Assembly Candidate’s Forum at East LA College. Panel of East LA stakeholders will question candidates on how they plan to address issues impacting the district & State of California. All qualified candidates were invited to attend. Location: ELAC Multi-Purpose Rm F-5-201 (1300 Cesar Chavez Ave, Monterey Park). For more info, email Felipe Agredano at agredafe@elac.edu.

Upcoming

Eagle Rock Disaster Preparedness Neighborhood Meeting Sept. 21 at Eagle Rock City Hall. Help create Eagle Rock’s disaster response plans & build volunteer neighborhood response teams ready to take action when a disaster strikes. Time: 7-8:30pm. ER City Hall is located at 20135 Colorado Blvd, LA 90041. Register at Eventbrite.com: https://cert2-eaglerockmeeting.

Workshop on Latest Alzheimer Research Sept. 21 (3pm) at the Montebello Library. Hear from researchers about the latest findings related to causes, symptoms, available and future treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. Presented by Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles. No charge. Library is located at 15550 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello 90640. For more info, call (323) 722-6551.

