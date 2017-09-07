Community Calendar Sept. 8 – 9

By EGP Staff

Friday, Sept. 8

5:30-8:30pm–Free Information Workshop for Dreamers & their Families at Garfield Elementary in Bell Gardens. The Southeast Leadership Network will cover critical information on Deferred Action; immigration attorneys available to answer questions. School is located at 7425 S. Garfield Ave., Bell Gardens. For more info, email serioinfanzon@gmail.com or mariobeltran@gmail.com .

Saturday, Sept. 9

11am-2pm–Free DACA Legal Fair in Boyle Heights. How will Trump’s DACA decision affect you? Includes consultation with immigration attorneys. Learn your options and legal rights. Location: Boyle Heights City Hall, Community Room; 2130 E. First St., LA 90033. No registration required. For more info, call Maria Torres at (213) 842-6214. Sponsored by Office of Councilman Jose Huizar. Ferias Legales & Centro Strategies.

2-3pm–East LA photographer Paula Yanez Art Opening at the East Los Angeles Library. The new art exhibit features works of East LA photographer Paula Yanez. A life long East LA resident, Yanez’ unique photographs capture the richness of Chican@/Mexican@ culture and heritage. Free admission. Library is located at 4837 E. 3rd St. LA 90022. For more info, call (323) 264-0155.

4-9pm–“El Mercado” at The York Village, presented by Councilman Huizar, Highland Park Chamber, Ave 50 Studio. Enjoy arts & crafts, local artists, food, live music, kids area & more. Free admission. Location: York Blvd. between Ave 50 and Ave 52. Coincides with Artwalk.

Upcoming

Celebrate “El Grito de Independencia 2017” on Sept. 15 at Los Angeles City Hall. Event commemorates the Independence of Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador & Chile. Enjoy live entertainment & more. Free/Family-friendly. Sponsored by City of LA and CD-1 Councilman Gil Cedillo. City Hall located at 200 N. Spring St.

High Holiday/Selichot Evening Services Sept. 16 at Temple B’nai Emet (482 N. Garfield Ave., Montebello). Services will be led by Rabbi Pennes and Cantor Robert Pflug. Tickets not required. Time: 9-10 p.m. For more information, call (323) 721-7064.

