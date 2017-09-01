Man Convicted of Kidnapping, Making Death Threat Against Ex- Girlfriend

By City News Briefs

An East Los Angeles man was convicted Sept. 1 of forcing a former girlfriend into a car in Duarte, attacking her and threatening to kill her.

Alberto Casillas, 38, was found guilty of one felony count each of kidnapping, injuring an ex-girlfriend and making criminal threats, according to Deputy District Attorney Yoobin Kang Hernandez.

Casillas went to his former girlfriend’s home May 3, forced her into his vehicle and threatened to hurt if she got out, the prosecutor said.

He then drove the woman to his home, where officers found the victim in the driveway with injuries to her body, according to witness testimony.

Casillas was arrested that day by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and has remained in jail since then.

He is due back in an Alhambra courtroom for sentencing Sept. 28, when he is facing up to 24 years and four months in state prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

