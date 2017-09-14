Tiroteo Termina en Muerte y Heridas
Por Servicios CNS
LOS ÁNGELES
(CNS) – Las autoridades identificaron el miércoles a un joven que murió en el sur de Los Ángeles en un tiroteo que dejó a otra persona herida.
El tiroteo fue reportado a las 2:40 de la tarde el martes en el bloque 9800 de la calle sur de San Pedro, informó el Departamento de Policía de Los Ángeles.
Dmorea Robbins, de 20 años, murió en la escena, informó la oficina del forense. Una segunda víctima, descrita sólo como un varón cuya edad no se conocía, fue llevado a un hospital y se encontraba en condición estable, dijo Madison.
Se pidió a cualquier persona con información sobre el crimen que llamara al (877) LAPD-247.Print This Post
