Vernon Checkpoint Nets 5 Arrests

By EGP News

A DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint conducted in the city of Vernon resulted in 5 arrests, according to the Vernon Police Department.

Officers with the police department’s traffic unit were looking for drunk motorists, but also hoped their presence would serve as a deterrence to driving intoxicated, said the department in a written statement.

Close to 1,100 cars drove through the checkpoint – located at Santa Fe Avenue and 38th Street — between 6:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 26. Police said they screened 709 vehicles and cited 23 drivers for operating an unlicensed vehicle; 4 drivers were cited or arrested for driving with a suspended license, and 5 drivers were investigated for DUI. Police also arrested one driver for a DUI warrant and driving without an ignition interlock device.

Checkpoints are conducted in locations where there is the “greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public,” police said, citing California’s “disturbing increase in drug-impaired driving crashes.” Vernon police support “the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that ‘DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze,’” it could also mean marijuana, the department said.

“Vernon PD will continue to enforce DUI related offenses in our ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon our streets and highways.”

